* Alcoa to kick of 2nd-qtr earnings after markets close
* Apple gives biggest boost to S&P
* Indexes up: Dow 0.48 pct, S&P 0.36 pct, Nasdaq 0.68 pct
(Adds details,)
By Yashaswini Swamynathan
July 11 The S&P 500 hit a record intraday high
on Monday, spurred by increased investor confidence in the U.S.
economy following a stellar jobs report last week.
The gains in U.S. stocks were broad-based, with seven of the
10 major S&P sectors higher. Energy stocks led the
gainers with a 0.72 percent rise as oil prices recovered some
losses.
Utilities and telecom service stocks, considered defensive
investments, were lower.
"Investors are chasing returns because there is no yield in
the bond market," said Andre Bakhos, managing director at Janlyn
Capital in Bernardsville, New Jersey.
"They are taking a chance in equities as there is a
perception that the U.S. markets are a safe-haven on a relative
international basis."
Yields on 10-year U.S. Treasury notes rose, but
remained close to the record low hit in the aftermath of
Britain's vote to leave the European Union.
The electoral success of Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe
and the emergence of Theresa May as the sole British PM
candidate quelled some of the political uncertainty that has
roiled markets in the past few weeks.
The S&P 500 touched a record intraday high of 2139.34
points, topping a high of 2134.72 it hit in May 2015. At 10:10
a.m. ET (1410 GMT), it was up 7.61 points, or 0.36 percent, at
2,137.51.
The Dow Jones Industrial Average was up 87.69 points,
or 0.48 percent, at a more than 13-month high of 18,234.43,
while the Nasdaq Composite index was up 33.82 points, or
0.68 percent, at 4,990.57.
Much of how the indexes perform over the next few weeks will
depend of the quality of second-quarter corporate earnings,
which kick off with Alcoa reporting results after markets
close on Monday.
"We have entered the gateway to earnings and that could
change everything. If they start to underwhelm investors, that
could certainly derail the euphoria," Bakhos said.
Earnings of S&P 500 components are expected to fall 4.8
percent, compared with the year-earlier quarter, according to
Thomson Reuters data. First-quarter earnings had fallen 5
percent.
Investors will also watch out for comments from company
executives, especially those of big banks later this week, on
the impact of Britain's vote to leave the European Union.
While recent data has pointed to a recovery in the U.S.
economy, the Federal Reserve is expected to remain cautious on
raising interest rates as it gauges the fallout of the Brexit
vote.
Traders have priced in a mere 27 percent chance a rate hike
in December, according to CME Group's FedWatch tool. The Fed
next meets on July 26-27.
Shares of Apple rose 0.7 percent to $97.36 and
provided the biggest boost to the S&P and the Nasdaq.
Electric car maker Tesla rose 3.7 percent to
$224.99 after CEO Elon Musk on Sunday tweeted his intention to
soon publish part two of his "top secret Tesla masterplan".
Twitter fell 2.5 percent to $17.64 after SunTrust
Robinson lowered its rating to "neutral" from "buy".
Advancing issues outnumbered decliners on the NYSE by 2,105
to 687. On the Nasdaq, 1,852 issues rose and 706 fell.
The S&P 500 index showed 58 new 52-week highs and no new
lows, while the Nasdaq recorded 112 new highs and three new
lows.
(Reporting by Yashaswini Swamynathan in Bengaluru; Editing by
Saumyadeb Chakrabarty)