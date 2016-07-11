* Dow touches more than 13-month high, Nasdaq at 2016 high
* Amazon gives biggest boost to S&P
* Indexes up: Dow 0.68 pct, S&P 0.53 pct, Nasdaq 0.81 pct
By Yashaswini Swamynathan
July 11 The S&P 500 hit a record intraday high
on Monday, extending a rally fueled by stellar jobs data that
underscored the resilience of the U.S. economy amid global
uncertainty.
The benchmark index, which struggled to break past
its May 2015 record in recent months, hit a record intraday high
of 2,141.11. At 13:33 p.m. ET, the index was up 11.21 points, or
0.53 percent.
Seven of the 10 major S&P sectors higher. Industrials
and consumer staples also hit record highs.
The other main indexes also notched up milestones - the
Nasdaq was trading at its highest level this year, while the Dow
hit a more than 13-month high.
"You have Brexit and global stagnation, but underneath that
we keep getting really good economic numbers and that is forcing
the (stock) market to new highs," said Jim Paulsen, chief
investment strategist at Wells Capital Management.
Britain's vote to leave the European Union last month
triggered a massive global selloff and sent U.S. Treasury yields
to record lows.
The Dow Jones Industrial Average was up 122.52
points, or 0.68 percent, at a more than 13-month high of
18,269.26, while the Nasdaq Composite index was up 40.34
points, or 0.81 percent, at 4,997.10.
Much of how the indexes perform over the next few weeks will
depend on the quality of second-quarter earnings, which kick off
with Alcoa releasing its results after markets close on
Monday.
"At some point you need earnings growth and if it turns out
we don't have that earnings growth in the second half, then I do
think the market can stall out here," said Dan Miller, director
of equities at GW&K Investment Management.
The S&P 500 is trading near 16.7 times forward 12-month
earnings, above the 10-year median of 14.7 times, according to
StarMine data.
"I think the market has reached a valuation point which is
extreme," said James Abate, chief investment officer at Centre
Asset Management.
Earnings of S&P 500 components are expected to fall 4.8
percent, compared with the year-earlier quarter, according to
Thomson Reuters data. First-quarter earnings had fallen 5
percent.
Investors will also watch out for comments from company
executives, especially those of big banks later this week, on
the impact of Britain's vote to leave the European Union.
Shares of Amazon rose 1.2 percent to $754.61 and
provided the biggest boost to the S&P and the Nasdaq, while
Boeing's 1.8 percent rise made it the top influence on
the Dow.
Advancing issues outnumbered decliners on the NYSE by 2,170
to 799. On the Nasdaq, 2,057 issues rose and 773 fell.
The S&P 500 index showed 75 new 52-week highs and no new
lows, while the Nasdaq recorded 150 new highs and 10 new lows.
(Reporting by Yashaswini Swamynathan in Bengaluru; Editing by
Saumyadeb Chakrabarty)