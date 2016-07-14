* JPMorgan revenue beat boosts stock; other banks also up
* BoE leaves rate unchanged, but signals stimulus to come
* Yum rises on strength in key China business
* Indexes up: Dow 0.69 pct, S&P 0.58 pct, Nasdaq 0.58 pct
(Updates to open)
By Yashaswini Swamynathan
July 14 The S&P 500 and the Dow touched record
highs at the open on Thursday, boosted by JPMorgan's strong
results, which set an upbeat mood for big banks earnings and
spurred a rally in financial stocks.
Wall Street's record-setting rally extended to the fourth
day, even as the Bank of England surprised investors by leaving
interest rates unchanged at 0.50 percent.
But, investors saw hope after the central bank signaled
there would be a stimulus program in August, once the impact of
Britain's decision to leave the European Union had been
assessed.
JPMorgan, the biggest U.S. bank by assets, reported
quarterly revenue rise that beat estimates by a large margin.
The bank's shares rose 2.2 percent, while the S&P financial
index's 1.15 percent gain led the gainers among the 10
major S&P sectors.
"The fact that is giving everyone hope is that JPMorgan's
revenues were strong and that shows business is being done,"
said Kim Forrest, senior equity research analyst at Fort Pitt
Capital Group in Pittsburgh.
At 9:37 a.m. ET (1337 GMT) the Dow Jones industrial average
was up 125.94 points, or 0.69 percent, at 18,498.06.
The S&P 500 was up 12.57 points, or 0.58 percent, at
2,165.
The Nasdaq Composite was up 28.92 points, or 0.58
percent, at 5,034.65.
"... It is the very beginning of earnings season and we will
have wait and see what companies have to say about the future,"
said Forrest.
Citigroup and Wells Fargo are scheduled to
report results on Friday. As the earnings season gathers steam,
investors will parse reports to justify stock valuations.
Second-quarter S&P 500 earnings are expected to fall 5
percent, mirroring the first quarter. But analysts expect steady
growth throughout the rest of the year, according to StarMine.
KFC owner Yum Brands rose 4.6 percent to $89.76
after its key China business showed signs of strength.
A host of Fed officials, including presidents of Atlanta and
Kansas Feds, are scheduled to speak at separate events on
Thursday. In recent speeches, many Fed authorities have called
for no urgency in raising rates.
Advancing issues outnumbered decliners on the NYSE by 2,099
to 578. On the Nasdaq, 1,650 issues rose and 596 fell.
The S&P 500 index showed 57 new 52-week highs and no new
lows, while the Nasdaq recorded 74 new highs and five new lows.
(Reporting by Yashaswini Swamynathan in Bengaluru; Editing by
Savio D'Souza)