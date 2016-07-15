US STOCKS-Wall St dips after tepid GDP, earnings
July 15 Wall Street opened slightly higher on Friday as better-than-expected U.S. June retail sales data offset mixed results from Citigroup and Wells Fargo.
The Dow Jones Industrial Average was up 25 points, or 0.14 percent, at 18,531.41, the S&P 500 was up 3.99 points, or 0.18 percent, at 2,167.74 and the Nasdaq Composite was up 9.52 points, or 0.19 percent, at 5,043.58. (Reporting by Yashaswini Swamynathan in Bengaluru; Editing by Savio D'Souza)
* Microsoft, Intel higher as quarterly results beat estimates