US STOCKS-Wall St dips after tepid GDP, earnings
July 18 U.S. stocks were little changed at the open on Monday, with the S&P 500 and the Dow just shy of hitting new intraday highs, as corporate second-quarter earnings continue to beat expectations.
The Dow Jones Industrial Average was up 5.41 points, or 0.03 percent, at 18,521.96, the S&P 500 was up 1.33 points, or 0.06 percent, at 2,163.07 and the Nasdaq Composite was up 5.29 points, or 0.11 percent, at 5,034.88. (Reporting by Yashaswini Swamynathan in Bengaluru; Editing by Savio D'Souza)
* Microsoft, Intel higher as quarterly results beat estimates