US STOCKS-Wall St powered higher by banks, jobs data
* Indexes up: Dow up 0.86 pct, S&P 500 up 0.66 pct, Nasdaq up 0.38 pct (Updates to mid-afternoon, changes byline)
July 19 Wall Street opened lower on Tuesday, as Netflix's weak report weighed on technology stocks and as Goldman Sachs led financials down.
The Dow Jones Industrial Average was down 16.84 points, or 0.09 percent, at 18,516.21.
The S&P 500 was down 5.97 points, or 0.28 percent, at 2,160.92.
The Nasdaq Composite was down 14.04 points, or 0.28 percent, at 5,041.74. (Reporting by Yashaswini Swamynathan in Bengaluru; Editing by Savio D'Souza)
* Indexes up: Dow up 0.86 pct, S&P 500 up 0.66 pct, Nasdaq up 0.38 pct (Updates to mid-afternoon, changes byline)
* Indexes up: Dow 0.84 pct, S&P 0.68 pct, Nasdaq 0.38 pct (Updates to early afternoon)
* Indexes up: Dow 0.8 pct, S&P 0.64 pct, Nasdaq 0.38 pct (Adds details, comments, updates prices)