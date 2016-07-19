* Netflix drops 13 pct on weak subscriber numbers

* J&J hits record high after results

* IMF cuts global growth forecast on Brexit uncertainty

* Dow up 0.09 pct, S&P down 0.1 pct, Nasdaq down 0.16 pct (Adds details, comments, updates prices)

By Yashaswini Swamynathan

July 19 The S&P 500 and the Nasdaq were lower on Tuesday, weighed down by Netflix and health insurers, but the losses were offset on the Dow by Johnson & Johnson's strong results.

Also weighing on sentiment was the International Monetary Fund's move to cut its global growth forecasts for the next two years due to uncertainty over Britain's looming exit from the European Union.

J&J shares rose 2.1 percent to a record high of $125.75, after the company's profit topped estimates and it raised its forecast for the year.

Health stocks, which were higher at the open on J&J's results, dropped 0.3 percent, led by health insurers after a report said U.S. antitrust officials would file lawsuits to block Anthem's acquisition of Cigna and Aetna's takeover of Humana.

The stocks were down between 2 percent and 5 percent.

Netflix slumped 14 percent to $85.09 after its quarterly subscriber numbers and forecast missed estimates. It weighed the most on the Nasdaq and the S&P 500.

The slate of mixed earnings reports halted U.S. stocks' record-breaking run.

"I think we are due for a period for digestion, perhaps a sideways trending market, as we let earnings catch up to the price appreciation from the past couple of weeks," said Terry Sandven, chief equities strategist at U.S. Bank Wealth Management.

At 11:09 a.m. ET (1509 GMT), the Dow Jones Industrial Average was up 16.68 points, or 0.09 percent, at 18,549.73.

The S&P 500 was down 2.27 points, or 0.1 percent, at 2,164.62.

The Nasdaq Composite was down 8.06 points, or 0.16 percent, at 5,047.72.

Nine of the 10 major S&P indexes were lower. Only the industrials eked out a gain after Lockheed Martin's results. The stock was up 2.2 percent at $261.84.

The year-on-year decline in earnings of S&P 500 components is expected to slow to 4.5 percent in the second quarter, from 5 percent in the first, according to Thomson Reuters data.

Although Goldman Sachs' profit beat estimates, the stock dropped 1 percent, which some analysts said was due to the profit beat not being as impressive as those of its peers.

Microsoft, which reports after the close, was down 0.8 percent, weighing the most on tech stocks.

Declining issues outnumbered advancing ones on the NYSE by 1,625 to 1,199. On the Nasdaq, 1,416 issues fell and 1,209 advanced.

The S&P 500 index showed 15 new 52-week highs and one new low, while the Nasdaq recorded 49 new highs and 14 new lows. (Reporting by Yashaswini Swamynathan in Bengaluru; Editing by Savio D'Souza)