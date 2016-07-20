US STOCKS-Wall St powered higher by banks, jobs data
* Indexes up: Dow up 0.86 pct, S&P 500 up 0.66 pct, Nasdaq up 0.38 pct (Updates to mid-afternoon, changes byline)
July 20 The S&P 500 and the Dow touched new highs at the open on Wednesday, extending a record-setting rally, after Morgan Stanley and Microsoft reported strong quarterly results.
The Dow Jones Industrial Average was up 52.8 points, or 0.28 percent, at 18,611.81.
The S&P 500 was up 5.72 points, or 0.26 percent, at 2,169.5.
The Nasdaq Composite added 24.25 points, or 0.48 percent, to 5,060.62. (Reporting by Tanya Agrawal; Editing by Savio D'Souza)
