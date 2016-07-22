July 22 U.S. stocks opened little changed on Friday, a day after the Dow ended its nine-session gaining streak and as investors assessed earnings from industrial companies, including GE.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average was up 4.49 points, or 0.02 percent, at 18,521.72.

The S&P 500 was up 1.69 points, or 0.08 percent, at 2,166.86.

The Nasdaq Composite was up 3.66 points, or 0.07 percent, at 5,077.57. (Reporting by Yashaswini Swamynathan in Bengaluru; Editing by Savio D'Souza)