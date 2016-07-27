* Futures up: Dow 40 pts, S&P 4 pts, Nasdaq 31.25 pts

By Yashaswini Swamynathan

July 27 U.S. stock index futures were higher on Wednesday, helped by Apple's stellar results, and ahead of the Federal Reserve's comments on interest rates.

* Apple shares soared more than 6 percent to $102.66 in premarket trading after the company sold more iPhones than expected in the third-quarter and gave an upbeat current-quarter forecast.

* Investors are also waiting to hear what the Federal Open Market Committee (FOMC) has to say about raising interest rates and the health of the U.S. economy.

* The FOMC has little room to raise rates this time, but a recent set of strong economic data can strengthen the case for an increase earlier than the market anticipates.

* The committee will end its two-day meeting with a statement at 2:00 p.m. ET (1800 GMT).

* Traders have priced in a 19.5 percent chance of a rate increase in September and a 42.8 percent chance in December, according to CME Group's FedWatch tool.

* Global stocks got a boost after Japan Prime Minister Shinzo Abe unveiled a $265 billion stimulus package to reflate the country's economy.

* Of the 157 S&P 500 companies that have reported results so far, 69 percent have topped earnings estimates. In a typical quarter, 63 percent of companies beat expectations, according to Thomson Reuters data.

* Facebook, Amgen and Whole Foods are some of the companies that are expected to report after the bell on Wednesday.

* Analog Devices shares jumped 9.5 percent to $68.81 after the company struck a deal to buy Linear Technology for $14.8 billion. Linear's stock was down 1.2 percent at $61.75.

* Twitter plunged 11 percent after the microblogging service provider reported its slowest quarterly revenue growth since going public in 2013.

Futures snapshot at 6:57 a.m. ET:

* Dow e-minis were up 40 points, or 0.22 percent, with 23,468 contracts changing hands.

* S&P 500 e-minis were up 4 points, or 0.18 percent, with 117,013 contracts traded.

* Nasdaq 100 e-minis were up 31.25 points, or 0.67 percent, on volume of 19,191 contracts. (Reporting by Yashaswini Swamynathan in Bengaluru; Editing by Anil D'Silva)