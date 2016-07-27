* FOMC statement expected at 2:00 p.m. ET
* Boeing shares rise on revenue beat
* Futures up: Dow 48 pts, S&P 4 pts, Nasdaq 36.75 pts
By Yashaswini Swamynathan
July 27 Wall Street was set to open higher on
Wednesday, bolstered by strong results from Apple, and ahead of
the Federal Reserve's decision on interest rate hikes.
Apple shares soared 7.4 percent to $103.30 in
premarket trading after the company sold more iPhones than
expected in the third-quarter and gave an upbeat current-quarter
forecast.
The Fed is expected to keep rates unchanged as it wraps up
its two-day policy meeting with a statement later in the day.
Investors will look for clues on the timing of the next rate
hike as the recent set of strong economic data could make a case
for an increase in the coming months.
Traders have priced in a 19.5 percent chance of a rate
increase in September and a 42.8 percent chance in December,
according to CME Group's FedWatch tool.
"The outcome of the Fed's meeting is pretty much baked into
the cake today, but the language it uses may cause some movement
after that point," said Mark Heppenstall, chief investment
officer at Penn Mutual Asset Management.
Dow e-minis were up 48 points, or 0.26 percent at
8:20 a.m. ET, with 27,607 contracts changing hands.
S&P 500 e-minis were up 4 points, or 0.18 percent,
with 139,202 contracts traded.
Nasdaq 100 e-minis were up 36.75 points, or 0.79
percent, on volume of 23,859 contracts.
Global stocks got a boost after Japan Prime Minister Shinzo
Abe unveiled a $265 billion stimulus package to reflate the
country's economy.
Of the 157 S&P 500 companies that have reported results so
far, 69 percent have topped earnings estimates. In a typical
quarter, 63 percent of companies beat expectations, according to
Thomson Reuters data.
Shares of Dow component Boeing rose 1.8 percent after
the planemaker's quarterly revenue beat analysts' estimates.
Analog Devices' shares jumped 6.4 percent after the
company struck a deal to buy Linear Technology for
$14.8 billion. Linear's stock was down 3.1 percent at $60.58.
Twitter plunged 11 percent after the microblogging
service provider reported its slowest quarterly revenue growth
since going public in 2013.
Facebook, Amgen and Whole Foods are
expected to report after the bell on Wednesday.
(Reporting by Yashaswini Swamynathan in Bengaluru; Editing by
Anil D'Silva)