* Fed statement expected at 2:00 p.m. ET
* Coca-Cola drags S&P, Dow
* Oil drops 2 pct
* Indexes: Dow up 0.06 pct, S&P down 0.14 pct, Nasdaq up
0.44 pct
By Yashaswini Swamynathan
July 27 Wall Street gave up early gains after
disappointing earnings from Coca-Cola and weak oil prices offset
a boost from Apple.
Coke's revenue miss and forecast cut sent its stock
down 3.4 percent, making it the biggest drag on the S&P and the
Dow.
However, Apple shares rose 6.7 percent to $103.09
after the company sold more iPhones than expected in the
third-quarter and gave an upbeat current-quarter forecast.
Investors are also awaiting the U.S. Federal Reserve's
decision on interest rate hikes later in the day.
While the central bank is expected to keep rates steady for
now, a recent set of strong economic data could make a case for
an increase in the coming months.
"The Fed clearly will not raise interest rates," said Chris
Zaccarelli, chief investment strategist at Cornerstone Financial
Partners. "But I think you will see a slight move in position
where the Fed is going to suggest that they are looking to raise
rates at least once this year."
Traders have priced in a 19.5 percent chance of a rate
increase in September and a 42.8 percent chance in December,
according to CME Group's FedWatch tool.
At 11:08 a.m. ET the Dow Jones Industrial Average was
up 10.64 points, or 0.06 percent, at 18,484.39.
The S&P 500 was down 2.98 points, or 0.14 percent, at
2,166.2.
The Nasdaq Composite index was up 22.66 points, or
0.44 percent, at 5,132.70.
Seven of the 10 major S&P sectors were lower, led by 1.2
percent drop in the consumer staples index.
Oil prices tumbled more than 2 percent, hitting a two-month
low, after the U.S. government reported a surprise build in
crude and gasoline inventories during the peak summer driving
season.
Twitter plunged 12.3 percent after the
microblogging service provider reported its slowest quarterly
revenue growth since going public in 2013.
Facebook, Amgen and Whole Foods are
expected to report after the bell on Wednesday.
Declining issues outnumbered advancing ones on the NYSE by
1,463 to 1,371. On the Nasdaq, 1,525 issues rose and 1,137 fell.
The S&P 500 index showed 37 new 52-week highs and no new
lows, while the Nasdaq recorded 92 new highs and 11 new lows.
(Reporting by Yashaswini Swamynathan in Bengaluru; Editing by
Anil D'Silva)