* Futures up: Dow 16 pts, S&P 2.5 pts, Nasdaq 2.5 pts

By Yashaswini Swamynathan

July 28 U.S. stock index futures were higher on Thursday after the Federal Reserve decided to keep borrowing costs unchanged and painted an upbeat picture of the economy.

* The Fed said on Wednesday that near-term risks to the outlook of the U.S. economy had diminished, leaving the door open for a possible increase in the coming months.

* Traders have priced in an 18 percent chance of a rate hike in September and a near 40 percent chance in December. Those odds do not go significantly higher even until July next year, according to CME Group's FedWatch tool.

* Wall Street ended lower on Wednesday, after the Fed was seen to be taking a more hawkish stance.

* Facebook posted second-quarter results on Wednesday that handily beat analysts' estimates, setting its shares to hit a record high in regular trading. The stock's 5 percent rise premarket made it the top percentage gainer among S&P 500 components.

* A set of better-than-expected results this week from key companies including Apple and Boeing have improved the prospects for corporate earnings in the latest quarter.

* Earnings of S&P 500 companies are expected to fall 3 percent, compared with the 5 percent decline estimated at the start of the earnings season, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.

* Google parent Alphabet and online retailer Amazon.com are expected to report results after the bell. Shares of the two companies were up about 1 percent in thin premarket trading.

* A report on unemployment numbers at 8:30 a.m. ET (1230 GMT) is likely to show an increase of 7,000 for the week ended July 22.

* U.S.-listed shares of Royal Dutch Shell dropped 3.4 percent after the company reported a 70 percent plunge in quarterly earnings.

* Apple-supplier Cirrus soared 12.5 percent to $47.01 after reporting better-than-expected first-quarter results.

* BioMarin rose nearly 2 percent to $100 after reporting positive data from its gene therapy study.

Futures snapshot at 6:44 a.m. ET:

* Dow e-minis were up 16 points, or 0.09 percent, with 14,294 contracts changing hands.

* S&P 500 e-minis were up 2.5 points, or 0.12 percent, with 133,087 contracts traded.

* Nasdaq 100 e-minis were up 2.5 points, or 0.05 percent, on volume of 16,177 contracts. (Reporting by Yashaswini Swamynathan in Bengaluru; Editing by Anil D'Silva)