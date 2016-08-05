* 255,000 jobs added in July vs est. 180,000
* Unemployment rate unchanged at 4.9 pct
* Bristol-Myers drops after drug fails trial, rival Merck
soars
* Indexes up: Dow 0.74 pct, S&P 0.54 pct, Nasdaq 0.68 pct
By Yashaswini Swamynathan
Aug 5 Wall Street opened higher on Friday as
robust labor market data boosted optimism about the strength of
the U.S. economy.
The report by the U.S. Labor Department showed that nonfarm
payrolls rose by 255,000 in July. Economists had expected a rise
of 180,000.
The report also showed that the unemployment rate was flat
at 4.9 percent, staying below the 5 percent mark associated with
full employment. Average hourly wages rose by 8 cents.
"(The data) cements the view that the economy is improving
despite the recent negative news from GDP," said Aaron Kohli,
interest rate strategist at BMO Capital Markets in New York.
The data suggests that the April and May jobs data was an
aberration and that June was more consistent with what is going
on in the economy, he said. The June employment number was
revised up to 292,000 from 287,000.
However, inflation running below the Fed's 2 percent target
and weaker-than-expected GDP growth amid global uncertainty
could deter the central bank from pulling the trigger in the
near term.
The chances of a rate hike doubled to 18 percent in
September after the jobs report, and rose to 36.8 percent from
29.4 percent in December. Those numbers do not rise
significantly even until July next year, according to CME
Group's FedWatch tool.
"I'm not sure this is enough to move the needle in either
direction for the Fed," said Curt Long, chief economist at
National Association Of Federal Credit Unions in Washington.
At 9:42 a.m. ET (1342 GMT), the Dow Jones Industrial Average
was up 135.31 points, or 0.74 percent, at 18,487.36.
The S&P 500 was up 11.67 points, or 0.54 percent, at
2,175.92.
The Nasdaq Composite was up 34.94 points, or 0.68
percent, at 5,201.18.
Seven of the 10 major S&P 500 sectors were higher, led by a
0.89 percent rise in financials.
Shares of banks including JPMorgan, Bank of America
and Citigroup, which stand to gain if the Fed
raises rates, rose between 2 percent and 3 percent.
Bristol-Myers plunged 16.3 percent after its lung
cancer drug failed in a late-stage study, while Merck,
which makes a rival drug, soared 6 percent.
Bristol-Myers was the biggest drag on the S&P, while Merck
gave the index its biggest boost.
Advancing issues outnumbered decliners on the New York Stock
Exchange by 1,902 to 752. On the Nasdaq, 1,594 issues rose and
694 fell.
The S&P 500 index showed 16 new 52-week highs and no new
lows, while the Nasdaq recorded 49 new highs and eight new lows.
(Reporting by Yashaswini Swamynathan in Bengaluru; Editing by
Anil D'Silva)