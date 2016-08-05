* 255,000 jobs added in July vs est. 180,000
* S&P 500's financial index trading at highest level this
year
* Nasdaq on track for 6th straight weekly gain
* Indexes up: Dow 0.91 pct, S&P 0.83 pct, Nasdaq 1.12 pct
(Updates to early afternoon)
By Yashaswini Swamynathan
Aug 5 U.S. stocks surged on Friday, with the S&P
500 touching a record intraday high after a second straight
month of robust labor market data brightened the economic
outlook.
The U.S. Labor Department report showed that nonfarm
payrolls rose by 255,000 in July, far exceeding estimates of
180,000.
While unemployment rate remained unchanged at 4.9 percent,
it stayed below the 5 percent mark associated with full
employment. Average hourly wages rose by 8 cents.
The S&P 500 touched 2,180.78, its ninth record intraday high
since July.
"(The data) cements the view that the economy is improving
despite the recent negative news from GDP," said Aaron Kohli, an
interest rate strategist at BMO Capital Markets in New York.
The data also suggests that the April and May jobs numbers
were an aberration and that June was more consistent with what
is going on in the economy, he said. The June employment number
was revised to 292,000 from 287,000.
However, the Fed may wait for GDP growth to improve and
inflation to meet its 2 percent target before pulling the
trigger on rates.
The chances of a rate hike doubled to 18 percent for
September after the jobs report and rose to 40 percent from 29.4
percent for December, according to CME Group's FedWatch tool.
But those numbers do not rise significantly even until July next
year.
"I'm not sure this (jobs data) is enough to move the needle
in either direction for the Fed," said Curt Long, chief
economist at National Association Of Federal Credit Unions in
Washington.
At 12:18 p.m. ET (1618 GMT), the Dow Jones Industrial
Average was up 166.11 points, or 0.91 percent, at
18,518.16.
The S&P 500 index was up 17.87 points, or 0.83
percent, at 2,182.12.
The Nasdaq Composite was up 58.08 points, or 1.12
percent, at 5,224.33. The index surpassed its record closing
high and is on track to mark its sixth straight week of gains.
Eight of the 10 major S&P 500 sectors were higher, led by a
1.69 percent surge in the financials index. The sector
was trading at its highest level since the start of the year.
The CBOE volatility index, also known as Wall
Street's "fear gauge", was trading at a 12-month low of 11.26,
indicating that risk appetite had improved.
Banks, which stand to gain if the Fed raises rates, were
among the biggest drivers of the S&P. JPMorgan, Bank of
America and Citigroup rose about 3 percent.
Bristol-Myers plunged 17 percent after its lung
cancer drug failed in a late-stage study, while Merck,
which makes a rival drug, rose 6 percent.
Bristol-Myers was the biggest drag on the S&P, while Merck
gave the index its biggest boost.
Advancing issues outnumbered decliners on the NYSE by 2,134
to 751. On the Nasdaq, 2,014 issues rose and 717 fell.
The S&P 500 index showed 27 new 52-week highs and no new
lows, while the Nasdaq recorded 101 new highs and 19 new lows.
(Reporting by Yashaswini Swamynathan in Bengaluru; Editing by
Anil D'Silva)