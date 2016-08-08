* S&P sheds gains after hitting record high
* Allergan falls on forecast cut
* Indexes down: Dow 0.02 pct, S&P 0.02 pct, Nasdaq 0.16 pct
(Adds details, comments, updates prices)
By Yashaswini Swamynathan
Aug 8 The S&P 500 index failed to hold on to its
gains after opening at a record high on Monday as a drop in
healthcare stocks offset the impact of higher oil prices and a
strong jobs report.
The S&P 500 healthcare index lost 1.14 percent, the
most since June 27.
However, oil prices rose nearly 3 percent after a report in
the Wall Street Journal last week that some OPEC members had
called for a freeze in production.
The S&P and the Nasdaq closed at record highs on Friday
after data showed that the U.S. economy added 255,000 jobs in
July, way more than 180,000 that analysts had estimated.
"You know the old saying, buy on the rumor, sell on the
news, so I wouldn't say today's movement is particularly
surprising," said Melissa Brown, senior director of applied
research at Axioma in New York.
"The markets have been up a lot so it seems like the
employment report has already been reflected in stock prices."
At 11:09 a.m. ET (1509 GMT), the Dow Jones Industrial
Average was down 2.81 points, or 0.02 percent, at
18,540.72.
The S&P 500 was down 0.39 points, or 0.02 percent, at
2,182.48.
The Nasdaq Composite was down 8.12 points, or 0.16
percent, at 5,213.00.
Five of the 10 major S&P 500 indexes were lower, with the
healthcare index losing the most, while the energy index gained
1.66 percent.
Bristol-Myers fell for the second straight day after
its lung cancer drug failed a key late stage study. The stock
was down 4 percent and was the biggest drag on the S&P 500.
Merck, which makes a rival drug, fell 2.5 percent.
The stock had risen 10 percent on Friday, following the news on
Bristol-Myers' drug.
Allergan lost 4.5 percent after it slashed its
full-year revenue forecast and said it was not looking to use
its surplus cash to fund any deals.
Pfizer, which had terminated a deal to buy Allergan
in April, fell 1.6 percent.
Oil majors Exxon Mobil and Chevron rose
about 1 percent and were the top drivers of the S&P.
Advancing issues outnumbered decliners on the NYSE by 1,804
to 1,025. On the Nasdaq, 1,381 issues rose and 1,287 fell.
The S&P 500 index showed 26 new 52-week highs and no new
lows, while the Nasdaq recorded 79 new highs and 12 new lows.
(Reporting by Yashaswini Swamynathan in Bengaluru; Editing by
Anil D'Silva)