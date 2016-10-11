Oct 11 U.S. stocks opened lower on Tuesday after Alcoa kicked off the third-quarter earnings season on a disappointing note.

The Dow Jones industrial average fell 49.58 points, or 0.27 percent, to 18,279.46, the S&P 500 lost 6.44 points, or 0.3 percent, to 2,157.22 and the Nasdaq composite dropped 12.13 points, or 0.23 percent, to 5,316.54.

(Reporting by Yashaswini Swamynathan in Bengaluru; Editing by Anil D'Silva)