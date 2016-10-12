US STOCKS-Wall St dips after tepid GDP, earnings
* Dow off 0.05 pct, S&P down 0.13 pct, Nasdaq up 0.03 pct (Updates to mid-afternoon, changes byline)
Oct 12 U.S. stocks opened little changed on Wednesday as investors eyed the finer details of the Federal Reserve's September policy meeting for clues on the timing of the next interest rate hike.
The Dow Jones industrial average was down 8.84 points, or 0.05 percent, at 18,119.82, the S&P 500 was up 0.56 points, or 0.03 percent, at 2,137.29 and the Nasdaq composite was up 1.02 points, or 0.02 percent, at 5,247.80. (Reporting by Yashaswini Swamynathan in Bengaluru; Editing by Anil D'Silva)
* Microsoft, Intel higher as quarterly results beat estimates