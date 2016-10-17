US STOCKS-Wall St dips after tepid GDP, earnings
* Dow off 0.05 pct, S&P down 0.13 pct, Nasdaq up 0.03 pct (Updates to mid-afternoon, changes byline)
Oct 17 U.S. stocks inched higher at the open on Monday, helped by strong earnings reports from key companies including Bank of America and Hasbro.
The Dow Jones Industrial Average was up 16.1 points, or 0.09 percent, at 18,154.48.
The S&P 500 was up 2.14 points, or 0.1 percent, at 2,135.12.
The Nasdaq Composite was up 0.93 points, or 0.02 percent, at 5,215.09. (Reporting by Yashaswini Swamynathan in Bengaluru; Editing by Savio D'Souza)
* Microsoft, Intel higher as quarterly results beat estimates