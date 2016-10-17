Oct 17 U.S. stocks inched higher at the open on Monday, helped by strong earnings reports from key companies including Bank of America and Hasbro.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average was up 16.1 points, or 0.09 percent, at 18,154.48.

The S&P 500 was up 2.14 points, or 0.1 percent, at 2,135.12.

The Nasdaq Composite was up 0.93 points, or 0.02 percent, at 5,215.09. (Reporting by Yashaswini Swamynathan in Bengaluru; Editing by Savio D'Souza)