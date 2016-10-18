Oct 18 U.S. stocks opened higher amid broad gains on Tuesday as Goldman Sachs' profit jump boosted financial companies and the Dow, while Netflix's surge buoyed consumer discretionary stocks.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average was up 99.2 points, or 0.55 percent, at 18,185.6.

The S&P 500 was up 15.62 points, or 0.73 percent, at 2,142.12.

The Nasdaq Composite was up 53.74 points, or 1.03 percent, at 5,253.56. (Reporting by Yashaswini Swamynathan in Bengaluru; Editing by Savio D'Souza)