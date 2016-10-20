(Corrects syntax in headline)

Oct 20 U.S. stocks opened slightly lower on Thursday as weak oil prices weighed on energy and material stocks and due to tepid earnings reports from some marquee companies.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average was down 35.23 points, or 0.19 percent, at 18,167.39.

The S&P 500 was down 4.65 points, or 0.22 percent, at 2,139.64.

The Nasdaq Composite was down 9.62 points, or 0.18 percent, at 5,236.79. (Reporting by Yashaswini Swamynathan in Bengaluru; Editing by Savio D'Souza)