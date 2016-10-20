US STOCKS-Wall St dips after tepid GDP, earnings
* Dow off 0.05 pct, S&P down 0.13 pct, Nasdaq up 0.03 pct (Updates to mid-afternoon, changes byline)
(Corrects syntax in headline)
Oct 20 U.S. stocks opened slightly lower on Thursday as weak oil prices weighed on energy and material stocks and due to tepid earnings reports from some marquee companies.
The Dow Jones Industrial Average was down 35.23 points, or 0.19 percent, at 18,167.39.
The S&P 500 was down 4.65 points, or 0.22 percent, at 2,139.64.
The Nasdaq Composite was down 9.62 points, or 0.18 percent, at 5,236.79. (Reporting by Yashaswini Swamynathan in Bengaluru; Editing by Savio D'Souza)
* Dow off 0.05 pct, S&P down 0.13 pct, Nasdaq up 0.03 pct (Updates to mid-afternoon, changes byline)
* Indexes down: Dow 0.04 pct, S&P 0.10 pct, Nasdaq 0.02 pct (Updates to early afternoon)
* Microsoft, Intel higher as quarterly results beat estimates