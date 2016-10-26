Oct 26 U.S. stocks opened lower on Wednesday, with technology stocks coming under pressure from Apple's 3.6 percent fall and oil prices declining amid lingering fears of oversupply.

The Dow Jones industrial average was down 87.04 points, or 0.48 percent, at 18,082.23, the S&P 500 was down 8.46 points, or 0.39 percent, at 2,134.7 and the Nasdaq composite was down 28.49 points, or 0.54 percent, at 5,254.91. (Reporting by Yashaswini Swamynathan in Bengaluru; Editing by Don Sebastian)