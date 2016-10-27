US STOCKS-Wall St dips after tepid GDP, earnings
Oct 27 U.S. stocks opened higher on Thursday after a flurry of strong quarterly earnings in the healthcare sector and a multi-billion dollar technology deal boosted investor sentiment.
The Dow Jones industrial average was up 49.89 points, or 0.27 percent, at 18,249.22, the S&P 500 was up 7.64 points, or 0.36 percent, at 2,147.07 and the Nasdaq composite was up 23.05 points, or 0.44 percent, at 5,273.32. (Reporting by Yashaswini Swamynathan in Bengaluru; Editing by Don Sebastian)
* Microsoft, Intel higher as quarterly results beat estimates