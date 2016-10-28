* Futures up: Dow 21 pts, S&P 2.75 pts, Nasdaq 3.75 pts

By Yashaswini Swamynathan

Oct 28 U.S. stock index futures were slightly higher on Friday ahead of Exxon and Chevron's quarterly earnings and a report on gross domestic product.

* The U.S. Commerce Department issues the first estimate of GDP for the third quarter at 8:30 a.m. ET (1230 GMT). The report is likely to show that the U.S. economy expanded at a 2.5 percent rate.

* The University of Michigan will release its final reading of the consumer sentiment index, which likely rose to 88.1 in October.

* While the Federal Reserve is not expected to raise rates at its policy meeting next week, analysts expect the central bank to offer more clues on a potential rate hike in December.

* Traders have priced in a mere 8 percent chance of a rate hike at the Fed's November meeting and a 78.3 percent chance of a move in December, according to data from CME Group.

* The dollar was hovering close to an 11-week high, while oil prices were marginally lower.

* Investors will continue to assess corporate earnings in the hope that the third quarter marks the end of a year-long earnings recession as more companies beat expectations.

* Profits at S&P 500 companies are expected to rise 2.6 percent, helped largely by financial companies, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S. However, energy companies are expected to take a hit.

* Wall Street slipped in choppy trading on Thursday as a decline in the consumer discretionary sector and interest-rate sensitive stocks outweighed gains in healthcare names.

* Amazon.com shares are on track to open at a more than two month low, falling 4.4 percent at $782.50 after the online retailer warned that heavy investment would drag on profits in the holiday quarter.

* Google parent Alphabet was up 1.2 percent to $827 after the company's third-quarter revenue and profit beat analysts' expectations.

* Drug distributor McKesson plunged 13.1 to $139.50 percent, taking down peer Cardinal Health, after reporting a revenue in the second quarter that missed expectations.

* Baker Hughes rose 6.8 percent to $58.26 after GE said it was in discussion with the oilfield services provider on potential partnerships.

Futures snapshot at 6:59 a.m. ET:

* Dow e-minis were up 21 points, or 0.12 percent, with 27,934 contracts changing hands.

* S&P 500 e-minis were up 2.75 points, or 0.13 percent, with 168,852 contracts traded.

* Nasdaq 100 e-minis were up 3.75 points, or 0.08 percent, on volume of 25,214 contracts.

(Reporting by Yashaswini Swamynathan in Bengaluru; Editing by Anil D'Silva)