* Futures up: Dow 21 pts, S&P 2.75 pts, Nasdaq 3.75 pts
By Yashaswini Swamynathan
Oct 28 U.S. stock index futures were slightly
higher on Friday ahead of Exxon and Chevron's quarterly earnings
and a report on gross domestic product.
* The U.S. Commerce Department issues the first estimate of
GDP for the third quarter at 8:30 a.m. ET (1230 GMT). The report
is likely to show that the U.S. economy expanded at a 2.5
percent rate.
* The University of Michigan will release its final reading
of the consumer sentiment index, which likely rose to 88.1 in
October.
* While the Federal Reserve is not expected to raise rates
at its policy meeting next week, analysts expect the central
bank to offer more clues on a potential rate hike in December.
* Traders have priced in a mere 8 percent chance of a rate
hike at the Fed's November meeting and a 78.3 percent chance of
a move in December, according to data from CME Group.
* The dollar was hovering close to an 11-week high, while
oil prices were marginally lower.
* Investors will continue to assess corporate earnings in
the hope that the third quarter marks the end of a year-long
earnings recession as more companies beat expectations.
* Profits at S&P 500 companies are expected to rise 2.6
percent, helped largely by financial companies, according to
Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S. However, energy companies are expected
to take a hit.
* Wall Street slipped in choppy trading on Thursday as a
decline in the consumer discretionary sector and interest-rate
sensitive stocks outweighed gains in healthcare names.
* Amazon.com shares are on track to open at a more
than two month low, falling 4.4 percent at $782.50 after the
online retailer warned that heavy investment would drag on
profits in the holiday quarter.
* Google parent Alphabet was up 1.2 percent to
$827 after the company's third-quarter revenue and profit beat
analysts' expectations.
* Drug distributor McKesson plunged 13.1 to $139.50
percent, taking down peer Cardinal Health, after
reporting a revenue in the second quarter that missed
expectations.
* Baker Hughes rose 6.8 percent to $58.26 after GE
said it was in discussion with the oilfield services
provider on potential partnerships.
Futures snapshot at 6:59 a.m. ET:
* Dow e-minis were up 21 points, or 0.12 percent,
with 27,934 contracts changing hands.
* S&P 500 e-minis were up 2.75 points, or 0.13
percent, with 168,852 contracts traded.
* Nasdaq 100 e-minis were up 3.75 points, or 0.08
percent, on volume of 25,214 contracts.
(Reporting by Yashaswini Swamynathan in Bengaluru; Editing by
Anil D'Silva)