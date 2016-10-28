* U.S. economy expanded at 2.9 pct rate - report
* Amazon weighs on S&P, Nasdaq after profit warning
* Chevron rises on profit beat
* Dow up 0.24 pct, S&P up 0.02 pct, Nasdaq down 0.17 pct
By Yashaswini Swamynathan and Tanya Agrawal
Oct 28 The S&P 500 index and the Nasdaq were
weighed down by Amazon and healthcare stocks on Friday, while
Chevron lifted the Dow.
Shares of Amazon.com were set for their worst day
in nearly nine months, falling 4.7 percent to $780.17 after the
online retailer warned heavy investments in the crucial holiday
quarter would drag profits.
"Right now we're seeing this tug-of-war between the
sentiment that the earnings recession is ending versus worry
when big companies such as Amazon and Apple fail to live up to
expectations," said Art Hogan, chief market strategist at
Wunderlich Securities in New York.
Investors expect the third quarter to mark the end of a
year-long earnings recession as more companies beat
expectations.
Profits at S&P 500 companies are expected to rise 2.6
percent, helped largely by financial companies, according to
Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S. However, energy companies are expected
to take the biggest hit.
Nine of the 11 major S&P sectors were higher, while
healthcare sector was down 2 percent due to Amgen
and AbbVie.
Chevron rose 2.7 percent after its quarterly profit
beat expectations.
At 9:44 a.m. ET, the Dow Jones industrial average was
up 43.28 points, or 0.24 percent, at 18,212.96.
The S&P 500 was up 0.43 points, or 0.02 percent, at
2,133.47 and the Nasdaq Composite was down 8.83 points,
or 0.17 percent, at 5,207.14.
Data on Friday showed the U.S. economy grew at its fastest
pace in two years. Gross domestic product increased at a 2.9
percent annual rate in the third quarter, helped by a surge in
exports, the first estimate by the U.S. Commerce Department
revealed.
Shares of Exxon Mobil fell 0.3 percent to $86.68 on
Friday after the oil giant reported a drop in quarterly
earnings.
Google parent Alphabet was up 1.4 percent to
$828.30 after the company's third-quarter revenue and profit
beat analysts' expectations.
MasterCard rose 2.1 percent to $105.80 after the
world's second-biggest payments processor reported a 21.2
percent jump in quarterly profit.
Advancing issues outnumbered decliners on the NYSE by 1,571
to 1,003. On the Nasdaq, 1,221 issues rose and 1,000 fell.
The S&P 500 index showed six new 52-week highs and nine new
lows, while the Nasdaq recorded 21 new highs and 63 new lows.
(Reporting by Yashaswini Swamynathan in Bengaluru; Editing by
Anil D'Silva and Don Sebastian)