* U.S. economy expanded at 2.9 pct rate - report
* Alphabet, Chevron boost S&P; Amazon top drag
* Mastercard hits record high; lifts Visa
* Indexes up: Dow 0.31 pct, S&P 0.28 pct, Nasdaq 0.19 pct
By Yashaswini Swamynathan
Oct 28 Wall Street rose on Friday as robust
economic data shone light on the strength of the U.S. economy,
while upbeat results from Alphabet and Chevron offset the
decline in health stocks and Amazon.
Data showed the U.S. economy grew at its fastest pace in two
years. Gross domestic product increased at a 2.9 percent annual
rate in the third quarter, helped by a surge in exports, the
first estimate by the U.S. Commerce Department revealed.
While the report supports the case for an interest rate
hike, the Federal Reserve is highly unlikely to make a move at
its meeting next week, as it falls just days ahead of the U.S.
presidential election.
However, the odds of a rate increase in December stand at
78.5 percent, according to the CME Group's FedWatch tool.
The main focus of the market remains on corporate results as
investors hope the latest quarter snaps a year-long earnings
recession.
With an increasing number of S&P 500 companies beating
profit estimates, analysts see a 3 percent growth in earnings in
the third quarter, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.
Alphabet's 2.5 percent rise and Chevron's
3.7 percent jump on upbeat earnings buoyed sentiment. The stocks
gave the biggest boost to the S&P 500.
Amazon.com was set for its worst day in nearly nine
months, falling 4.2 percent to $784.88 after the online retailer
warned heavy investments in the crucial holiday quarter would
drag profits. The stock was the top drag on the S&P and the
Nasdaq.
"(Today's movement) is a tug-of-war among many things," said
Brad McMillan, chief investment officer at Commonwealth
Financial Network. "It's the certainty that earnings are
improving versus the ongoing uncertainty from the election and
the Fed."
At 11:02 a.m. ET, the Dow Jones industrial average
was up 56.94 points, or 0.31 percent, at 18,226.62, the S&P 500
was up 5.93 points, or 0.28 percent, at 2,138.97 and the
Nasdaq Composite was up 9.78 points, or 0.19 percent, at
5,225.76.
Ten of the 11 major S&P sectors were higher, while
healthcare sector was down 1.4 percent. Amgen
plunged 9.2 percent to $145.74 after the world's largest
biotechnology company reported sales for its flagship drug that
disappointed investors and analysts.
Mastercard touched a record high of $107.50 after the
world's second-biggest payments processor reported a 21.2
percent jump in quarterly profit. The results also lifted shares
of larger rival Visa.
Advancing issues outnumbered decliners on the NYSE by 1,666
to 1,093. On the Nasdaq, 1,421 issues rose and 1,118 fell.
The S&P 500 index showed eight new 52-week highs and nine
new lows, while the Nasdaq recorded 32 new highs and 87 new
lows.
(Reporting by Yashaswini Swamynathan in Bengaluru; Editing by
Anil D'Silva and Don Sebastian)