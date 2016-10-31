* Baker Hughes rises after GE deal
* Fed meeting to begin on Tuesday
* Stocks on track for worst monthly decline since January
* Consumer spending in September rises more than expected
* Indexes up: Dow 0.1 pct, S&P 0.18 pct, Nasdaq 0.23 pct
(Updates to open)
By Tanya Agrawal
Oct 31 The S&P 500 and the Nasdaq rose on Monday
as a string of M&A deals lifted investor sentiment while the Dow
Jones Industrial average was little changed, weighed down by a
downgrade of Nike.
The raft of deals helped offset some jitters caused by the
FBI's review of newly discovered emails related to Hillary
Clinton's private server.
Dow component General Electric was up 0.56 percent at
$29.38 after it said it would merge its oil and gas business
with oilfield services provider Baker Hughes. Baker
Hughes was up 2.7 percent at $60.77.
Level 3 Communications rose 5.1 percent to $56.79
after CenturyLink said it would buy the company in a
deal valued at about $34 billion. CenturyLink fell 8.5 percent
to $27.82.
Nike was down 3.3 percent at $50.28, after BofA Merrill
Lynch cut its rating to "underperform" from "neutral".
U.S. stocks fell in a volatile session on Friday after the
Clinton news hit, just days ahead of the election. While Clinton
had opened a recent lead over her unpredictable Republican rival
Donald Trump in national polls, it had been narrowing even
before the email controversy resurfaced.
An ABC News/Washington Post poll released on Sunday showed
Clinton with a statistically insignificant 1-point national
lead.
"This situation (Clinton email review) is going to keep the
market in a very cautious trading atmosphere in this final
election week," said Peter Cardillo, chief market economist at
First Standard Financial in New York.
At 9:37 a.m. ET (1337 GMT) the Dow Jones industrial average
was up 17.94 points, or 0.1 percent, at 18,179.13, the
S&P 500 was up 3.91 points, or 0.18 percent, at 2,130.32
and the Nasdaq Composite was up 11.70 points, or 0.23
percent, at 5,201.81.
Seven of the 11 major S&P sectors were higher, with the
financial index's 0.46 percent rise leading the
advancers.
The market is also watching the outcome of the U.S. Federal
Reserve meeting, which begins on Tuesday. The Fed is unlikely to
make a move this week, as it is too close to the election, with
many market participants instead expecting a hike in December.
With uncertainty surrounding the outcome of the election and
the Fed raising rates by the year-end, the U.S. market is headed
for its worst monthly decline since January.
Data on Monday showed U.S. consumer spending rose more than
expected in September. The Commerce Department said consumer
spending, which accounts for about 70 percent of U.S. economic
activity, increased 0.5 percent after a downwardly revised 0.1
percent drop in August.
TeamHealth Holdings jumped 15.6 percent to $42.50
after Blackstone said it would buy the company in a $6.1
billion deal.
Advancing issues outnumbered decliners on the NYSE by 1,651
to 933. On the Nasdaq, 1,193 issues rose and 1,019 fell.
The S&P 500 index showed four new 52-week highs and two new
lows, while the Nasdaq recorded 11 new highs and 37 new lows.
(Reporting by Tanya Agrawal; Editing by Sriraj Kalluvila)