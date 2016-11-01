US STOCKS-Wall St little changed after two-day run; Dow holds 20K
* Dow up 0.14 pct, S&P 500 down 0.07 pct, Nasdaq up 0.02 pct (Updates to mid-afternoon, changes byline)
Nov 1 Wall Street started the month on a positive note, a day after all three major indexes recorded their worst monthly performance since January.
The Dow Jones industrial average rose 28.49 points, or 0.16 percent, to 18,170.91, the S&P 500 gained 5.02 points, or 0.24 percent, to 2,131.17 and the Nasdaq composite added 11.95 points, or 0.23 percent, to 5,201.09.
(Reporting by Tanya Agrawal; Editing by Anil D'Silva)
