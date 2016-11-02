Nov 2 U.S. stocks opened lower on Wednesday, with the S&P 500 falling for the seventh straight day as a tightening race for the White House prompted investors to seek safe-haven assets such as gold.

The Dow Jones industrial average fell 51.81 points, or 0.29 percent, to 17,985.29, the S&P 500 lost 5.01 points, or 0.24 percent, to 2,106.71 and the Nasdaq composite dropped 9.34 points, or 0.18 percent, to 5,144.24.

(Reporting by Tanya Agrawal; Editing by Anil D'Silva)