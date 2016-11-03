Nov 3 The S&P 500 and Dow were higher at the open on Thursday, with the benchmark index set to snap a seven-day losing streak, but a fall in Facebook's shares weighed on the Nasdaq.

The Dow Jones industrial average rose 23.22 points, or 0.13 percent, to 17,982.86, the S&P 500 gained 2.36 points, or 0.11 percent, to 2,100.3 and the Nasdaq composite added 7.29 points, or 0.14 percent, to 5,112.86. (Reporting by Tanya Agrawal; Editing by Anil D'Silva)