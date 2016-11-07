* Clinton leads Trump in at least three separate polls
* Trump ETF rises; Dollar gains for first time in five days
* U.S. stocks volatility index falls nearly 12 pct
* Futures up: Dow 234 pts, S&P 29 pts, Nasdaq 73.25 pts
By Yashaswini Swamynathan
Nov 7 Wall Street was poised to rally at the
open on Monday, after a nine-day losing streak and a day before
the U.S. presidential election, as the FBI said Democrat nominee
Hillary Clinton would not face criminal charges related to her
email practices.
The FBI set shockwaves through the presidential race late
last month when it said it would review newly found emails sent
by Clinton using a private server during her tenure as secretary
of state.
The Bureau said on Sunday that its review gave it no reason
to change its July finding that Clinton was not guilty of
criminal wrongdoing.
The news lifted the cloud over Clinton's campaign, with at
least three polls showing she was in the lead over Republican
Donald Trump.
The latest ABC News/Washington Post poll showed 47 percent
of 1,763 likely U.S. voters backing Clinton and 43 percent
supporting Trump. The poll has a margin of error of plus or
minus 2.5 percentage points.
Investors have tended to see Clinton as a more status quo
candidate and expect her victory to clear the path for a U.S.
interest rate hike next month. On the other hand, Trump's stance
on foreign policy, trade and immigration has unnerved the
market.
Markets across the globe rose following the latest
announcement from the FBI. The CBOE Volatility index,
dubbed Wall Street's "fear gauge", was down nearly 12 percent,
on pace for its biggest one-day fall since Sept. 21.
"Investors are reacting this morning to moving the email
controversy to the sidelines, but still looking at a race that
is too close to call, said Art Hogan, chief market strategist at
Wunderlich Equity Capital Markets in New York.
"It's a market that is going to scrape back some losses
we've seen over the last nine days and shift into stall mode at
some point in time."
Dow e-minis were up 234 points, or 1.31 percent at
8:09 a.m. ET, with 38,796 contracts changing hands.
S&P 500 e-minis were up 29 points, or 1.39 percent,
with 248,888 contracts traded.
Nasdaq 100 e-minis were up 73.25 points, or 1.57
percent, on volume of 31,923 contracts.
Up to Friday's close, U.S. stocks had fallen for nine
straight days, their longest losing streak in more than 35
years, since the FBI said it was reviewing the newly found
emails.
Risk assets were back in favor, with Brent crude futures
rising for the first time in seven days, also helped by OPEC's
commitment to stick to a deal to cut output.
The dollar rose for the first time in five days, while
safe-haven gold was set for its worst day in more than one
month.
U.S.-listed iShares MSCI Mexico Capped ETF rose 3.8
percent. The ETF, known as "Trump ETF", is viewed as a barometer
for Trump's chances of winning the election since his proposed
policies are considered deeply negative for Mexico.
Of the 29 Dow components trading premarket on Monday, 28
were higher, while one was flat and one was untraded. Apple
and Microsoft gained about 1.5 percent.
Biogen rose 2.9 percent to $138.12 after the
drugmaker and Ionis Pharma announced positive interim
trial data on their genetic muscular disorder drug. Ionis shares
jumped 10.21 percent to $29.90.
NetSuite jumped 21 percent to $109 after more than
half of its eligible shareholders backed Oracle's $9.3
billion-bid for the cloud storage company.
