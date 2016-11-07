* Clinton leads Trump in at least five separate polls
* Trump ETF set for best day since 2011; Dollar up 0.8 pct
* Vix set for biggest one-day drop since late June
* Indexes up: Dow 1.55 pct, S&P 1.74 pct, Nasdaq 1.96 pct
By Yashaswini Swamynathan
Nov 7 U.S. stocks marched higher on Monday, a
day before the U.S. presidential election as Democrat nominee
Hillary Clinton's prospects brightened after the FBI said it
would not press criminal charges related to her use of a private
email server.
The gains were broad based, with all 30 Dow components and
all 11 major S&P 500 sectors rising. Global markets also rose,
while a volatility measure for U.S. stocks was set for its
biggest one-day percentage drop since late June.
U.S.-listed iShares MSCI Mexico Capped ETF, known
recently as the "Trump ETF", rose 4.7 percent and was on track
for its best day in more than five years. The ETF is viewed as a
barometer for Republican Donald Trump's chances of winning the
election since his policies are considered negative for Mexico.
Wall Street closed lower for nine days in a row through
Friday, their longest losing streak in more than 35 years and
one that gained momentum after the FBI said on Oct. 28 that it
was reviewing some newly found Clinton emails.
The FBI said on Sunday that it stood by its July finding
that Clinton was not guilty of criminal wrongdoing.
At least five major polls on Monday showed Clinton had the
lead over Trump in the race for the White House, with one
showing Clinton enjoying a six percentage-points advantage.
"We're up almost half of what we've lost since then (Oct.
28). So it clearly shows the market prefers a Clinton victory
and also improves her likelihood of eventually winning the
election and the markets are reacting as a result," said Randy
Frederick, managing director of trading and derivatives for
Charles Schwab in Austin, Texas.
Investors have tended to see Clinton as a more status quo
candidate and expect her victory to clear the path for a U.S.
interest rate hike next month. On the other hand, Trump's stance
on foreign policy, trade and immigration has unnerved the
market.
"As long as the Democrats do not sweep all three houses, it
will likely remain a gridlock with no drastic movement in policy
and the markets historically tend to do better in that
scenario," Frederick said.
The CBOE Volatility index, dubbed Wall Street's "fear
gauge", was down 16.9 percent, on pace for its biggest one-day
fall since June 28, a few days after Britain voted to leave the
European Union.
At 10:47 a.m. ET (1447 GMT), the Dow Jones Industrial
Average was up 276.54 points, or 1.55 percent, at
18,164.82.
The S&P 500 was up 36.37 points, or 1.74 percent, at
2,121.55 and the Nasdaq Composite was up 98.82 points,
or 1.96 percent, at 5,145.19.
The financials' 2.2 percent rise lead the gainers
among the 11 S&P sectors, while the defensive utilities sector
brought up the rear with a 0.18 percent increase.
Risk assets were back in favor, with Brent crude futures
rising for the first time in seven days, also helped by OPEC's
commitment to stick to a deal to cut output.
The dollar rose for the first rise in five days, while
safe-haven gold was set for its worst day in more than one
month.
Biogen rose 5.8 percent to $293.07 after the
drugmaker and Ionis Pharma announced positive interim
trial data on their genetic muscular disorder drug. Ionis shares
soared 18.54 percent to $32.16.
Sysco's 9.3 percent jump to $52.51 was the biggest
on the S&P after the food distributor's quarterly sales beat
analysts' expectations.
Advancing issues outnumbered decliners on the NYSE by 2,583
to 297. On the Nasdaq, 2,235 issues rose and 408 fell.
The S&P 500 index showed 11 new 52-week highs and no new
lows, while the Nasdaq recorded 41 new highs and 35 new lows.
