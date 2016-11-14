US STOCKS-Wall St little changed after two-day run; Dow holds 20K
* Dow up 0.14 pct, S&P 500 down 0.07 pct, Nasdaq up 0.02 pct (Updates to mid-afternoon, changes byline)
Nov 14 U.S. stocks opened higher on Monday, with the Dow Jones Industrial average hitting a record high, as Donald Trump's unexpected victory in the U.S. presidential election continued to lift the market.
The Dow Jones industrial average rose 67.12 points, or 0.36 percent, to 18,914.78, the S&P 500 gained 4.63 points, or 0.21 percent, to 2,169.08 and the Nasdaq composite added 7.94 points, or 0.15 percent, to 5,245.05. (Reporting by Tanya Agrawal; Editing by Saumyadeb Chakrabarty)
* Dow up 0.14 pct, S&P 500 down 0.07 pct, Nasdaq up 0.02 pct (Updates to mid-afternoon, changes byline)
* Dow up 0.13 pct, S&P down 0.10 pct, Nasdaq down 0.04 pct (Updates to early afternoon)
* Dow up 0.16 pct, S&P down 0.01 pct, Nasdaq down 0.08 pct (Updates details, changes comment, updates prices)