Nov 14 U.S. stocks opened higher on Monday, with the Dow Jones Industrial average hitting a record high, as Donald Trump's unexpected victory in the U.S. presidential election continued to lift the market.

The Dow Jones industrial average rose 67.12 points, or 0.36 percent, to 18,914.78, the S&P 500 gained 4.63 points, or 0.21 percent, to 2,169.08 and the Nasdaq composite added 7.94 points, or 0.15 percent, to 5,245.05. (Reporting by Tanya Agrawal; Editing by Saumyadeb Chakrabarty)