Nov 15 The S&P 500 and the Nasdaq opened higher on Tuesday, helped by a rise in oil prices and a recovery in tech stocks, while the Dow Jones Industrial average was slightly lower after rising for six straight days.

The Dow Jones industrial average fell 7.06 points, or 0.04 percent, to 18,861.63, the S&P 500 gained 5.03 points, or 0.23 percent, to 2,169.23 and the Nasdaq composite added 19.14 points, or 0.37 percent, to 5,237.54. (Reporting by Tanya Agrawal; Editing by Saumyadeb Chakrabarty)