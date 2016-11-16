* Futures down: Dow 32 pts, S&P 4.75 pts, Nasdaq 11.5 pts
By Tanya Agrawal
Nov 16 U.S. stock index futures edged lower on
Wednesday, a day after the Dow ended higher for the seventh day
in a row following Donald Trump's election win.
* Trump's plans to cut taxes and raise infrastructure
spending would boost economic activity, while his proposals to
deport illegal immigrants and impose tariffs on cheap imports
are seen driving inflation higher.
* That prospect has given rise to expectations that U.S.
interest rates will rise faster than previously anticipated,
boosting the dollar to 11-month highs.
* It would need a surprise for the Federal Reserve not to
raise U.S. interest rates next month, St. Louis Fed President
James Bullard said.
* Traders are pricing in a 90.6 percent chance that the
central bank will raise rates at its December meeting, according
to CME Group's FedWatch tool.
* The S&P has gained 1.9 percent since the election on Nov.
8. The Dow has risen 3.2 percent and closed at a record high for
the past four days. Analysts expect the market to gain further.
* "With sentiment towards the U.S. economy turning bullish
amid the rising optimism of higher economic growth under Trump's
presidency, Wall Street could be poised for further gains moving
forward," said Lukman Otunuga, research analyst at FXTM.
* Oil prices dipped, a day after one of its biggest rallies
this year, as industry data showed U.S. crude stocks rose beyond
expectations last week to add to an oversupplied market.
* Economic data scheduled to be released on Wednesday
includes October's producer price index for final demand at 8:30
a.m. ET (1330 GMT), that likely remained unchanged at 0.3.
* Industrial output for October increased 0.2 percent, after
a 0.1 percent gain in September, a report due at 9:15 a.m. ET is
expected to show.
* Target was up 6.1 percent at $75.79 in premarket
trading after the retailer's third-quarter profit rose.
* Lowe's fell 5.1 percent to $65.50 after the No. 2
U.S. home improvement chain cut its full-year profit forecast
for the second time.
Futures snapshot at 6:53 a.m. ET:
* Dow e-minis were down 32 points, or 0.17 percent,
with 24,631 contracts changing hands.
* S&P 500 e-minis were down 4.75 points, or 0.22
percent, with 132,193 contracts traded.
* Nasdaq 100 e-minis were down 11.5 points, or 0.24
percent, on volume of 21,400 contracts.
(Reporting by Tanya Agrawal; Editing by Savio D'Souza)