* Financial, rally's top gainers, lead declines
* Dollar index rises to 14-year high
* Dec.-rate hike on cards, barring shocks-Bullard
* Target jumps after raising profit forecast
* Indexes down: Dow 0.26 pct, S&P 0.22 pct, Nasdaq 0.25 pct
(Updates to open)
By Tanya Agrawal and Anya George Tharakan
Nov 16 Wall Street opened lower on Wednesday - a
day after the Dow closed higher for the seventh day in a row
following Donald Trump's election win - as investors brace for
higher interest rates.
Trump's plans to cut taxes and raise infrastructure spending
would boost economic activity, while his proposal to impose
tariffs on cheap imports would likely drive inflation higher.
That prospect has given rise to expectations that the
Federal Reserve would raise interest rates faster than
anticipated, boosting the dollar index to a 14-year high.
A higher dollar hurts the overseas income of multinational
companies.
The Fed will hike rates in December barring any major
shocks, policymaker James Bullard said.
Traders are pricing in a 90.6 percent chance that the
central bank will raise rates next month, according to CME
Group's FedWatch tool.
"We had a pretty sharp rally off the election and it was
pretty impressive, but it seems pretty clear to me that sort of
emotional reaction, if you will, is now long off," said Randy
Frederick, vice president of trading and derivatives for Charles
Schwab in Austin, Texas.
"At this point we kind of have to get back to the
fundamentals, and we could very well be in just a sort of
wait-and-see mode until we get to the Fed meeting."
Investors are also waiting for more clarity regarding
Trump's policies and what campaign promises will materialize
into policies as well as keeping an eye on key appointments to
his administration.
At 9:35 a.m. ET (1435 GMT) the Dow Jones Industrial Average
was down 48.96 points, or 0.26 percent, at 18,874.1.
The S&P 500 was down 4.9 points, or 0.22 percent, at
2,175.49.
The Nasdaq Composite was down 13.13 points, or 0.25
percent, at 5,262.50.
Eight of the 11 major S&P 500 sectors were lower, with the
financial index's 0.97-percent fall leading the
decliners.
The sector has gained 10.9 percent since the election on
Nov. 8. That is the strongest rally among the S&P sectors and
well above the S&P's 1.9 percent gain as well as the Dow's 3.2
percent rise.
"Investors should book gains and wait for more evidence that
the structural improvement in macro trends and regulations will
materialize", brokerage Baird said of the rally in bank stocks.
Bank of America fell 1.7 percent, also hit after
Baird downgraded the stock.
Target was up 9.1 percent at $77.92 after the
retailer reported a higher-than-expected quarterly profit and
raised its full-year forecast.
Lowe's fell 3.7 percent to $66.42 after the No. 2
U.S. home improvement chain cut its full-year profit forecast
for a second time.
Declining issues outnumbered advancing ones on the NYSE by
1,605 to 976. On the Nasdaq, 1,400 issues fell and 781 advanced.
The S&P 500 index showed four new 52-week highs and no new
lows, while the Nasdaq recorded 33 new highs and 4 new lows.
(Reporting by Tanya Agrawal; Editing by Savio D'Souza)