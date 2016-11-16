* Financial, rally's top gainers, lead declines
* Dollar index rises to 14-year high
* Dec.-rate hike on cards, barring shocks-Bullard
* Target jumps after raising profit forecast
* Dow down 0.35 pct, S&P down 0.24 pct, Nasdaq up 0.18 pct
By Tanya Agrawal and Anya George Tharakan
Nov 16 The S&P and Dow were lower in late
morning trading on Wednesday as financial stocks dropped after a
seven-day rally since Donald Trump's surprise election win,
while a recovery in technology shares boosted the Nasdaq.
U.S. stocks have been on a tear since Trump's victory. The
Dow had closed higher for seven days, with the last four at
record levels.
But they have given back some gains as investors look for
more clarity regarding his policies and brace for higher
interest rates.
Trump's plans to cut taxes and raise infrastructure spending
would boost economic activity, while his proposal to impose
tariffs on cheap imports would likely drive inflation higher.
That prospect has given rise to expectations that the
Federal Reserve would raise interest rates faster than
anticipated, boosting the dollar index to a 14-year high.
The Fed will hike rates in December barring any major
shocks, policymaker James Bullard said. Traders are pricing in a
81 percent chance that the central bank will raise rates next
month, according to Thomson Reuters data.
"We've seen markets rally sharply since the election and now
its time for a very reasonable reassessment of what's going on.
'Have we gone too far too fast?' This is a bit of a reality
check," said Brad McMillan, chief investment officer at
Commonwealth Financial.
"At this point, a December rate hike is baked in. It would
require something pretty exceptional for the Fed not to hike."
At 11:02 a.m. ET (1602 GMT) the Dow Jones Industrial Average
was down 65.88 points, or 0.35 percent, at 18,857.18.
The S&P 500 was down 5.14 points, or 0.24 percent, at
2,175.25.
The Nasdaq Composite was up 9.70 points, or 0.18
percent, at 5,285.32.
Seven of the 11 major S&P 500 sectors were lower, with the
financial index's drop of 1.48 percent leading the
decliners.
The sector has gained 10.9 percent since the election on
Nov. 8 - the biggest among the S&P sectors and well above the
S&P's 1.9 percent gain as well as the Dow's 3.2 percent rise.
"Investors should book gains and wait for more evidence that
the structural improvement in macro trends and regulations will
materialize", brokerage Baird said of the rally in bank stocks.
JPMorgan's 2.2 percent fall weighed the most on the
sector.
The S&P technology index rose 0.59 percent and led
the gainers, helped by a rise in Apple, Microsoft
and Alphabet.
Target jumped 7.6 percent after the retailer
reported a higher-than-expected quarterly profit and raised its
full-year forecast.
Declining issues outnumbered advancing ones on the NYSE by
1,443 to 1,418. On the Nasdaq, 1,335 issues rose and 1,285 fell.
The S&P 500 index showed 11 new 52-week highs and two new
lows, while the Nasdaq recorded 113 new highs and 15 new lows.
(Reporting by Tanya Agrawal; Editing by Savio D'Souza)