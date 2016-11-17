* Futures up: Dow 10 pts, S&P 2.25 pts, Nasdaq 14 pts
By Tanya Agrawal
Nov 17 S&P 500 and Nasdaq futures were higher on
Thursday while Dow futures were little changed, a day after the
index broke a seven-day rally, as investors await Federal
Reserve Chair Janet Yellen's congressional testimony.
* U.S. stocks had been on a tear since Donald Trump's
surprise victory in the Nov. 8 U.S. presidential election, with
the Dow closing at a record level four days in a row.
* The rally lost steam this week with investors seeking
clarity on Trump's campaign promises and bracing for higher
interest rates.
* Trump's proposals to cut taxes and raise infrastructure
spending are seen boosting economic activity and inflation,
raising the possibility of more interest rate hikes. That sent
the dollar index to a near 14-year high.
* Yellen is scheduled to begin her testimony on the economic
outlook before the congressional Joint Economic Committee at 10
a.m. ET (1500 GMT).
* A rate hike at the Fed's meeting next month is a foregone
conclusion, according to several analysts. Traders are pricing
in a 79 percent chance that the Fed will raise rates in
December, according to Thomson Reuters data.
* "Most Fed officials are in favor of 25 basis points hike
in December, and markets are almost certain that the Fed will
pull the trigger in their next meeting," said Hussein Sayed,
chief market strategist at FXTM.
* "Markets are more interested in Yellen's view on the
economic effects of Trump's proposed fiscal policies," he said.
* Philadelphia Fed President Patrick Harker said on
Wednesday that the central bank might have to hike rates more
aggressively if the incoming administration enacts a fiscal
stimulus.
* Investors will also keep an eye on economic data scheduled
to be released on Thursday, including the consumer price index
for October that likely increased 0.4 percent after rising 0.3
percent in September. That data is expected at 8:30 a.m. ET.
* Other data includes weekly jobless claims and housing
starts numbers for October.
* Cisco fell 3.8 percent to $30.37 in premarket
trading after its current-quarter forecast fell below analysts'
estimates.
* Wal-Mart Stores fell 1 percent to $70.61 after the
world's largest retailer reported lower-than-expected quarterly
comparable sales.
* NetApp jumped 10.9 percent to $38.50 after the
data storage equipment maker's third-quarter profit forecast
came in above estimates.
Futures snapshot at 7:08 a.m. ET:
* S&P 500 e-minis were up 2.25 points, or 0.1
percent, with 96,010 contracts traded.
* Nasdaq 100 e-minis were up 14 points, or 0.29
percent, on volume of 21,951 contracts.
* Dow e-minis were up 10 points, or 0.05 percent,
with 19,793 contracts changing hands.
(Reporting by Tanya Agrawal; Editing by Saumyadeb Chakrabarty)