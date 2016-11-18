Nov 18 U.S. stocks opened little changed on Friday, with all three major indexes near record highs, a day after Federal Reserve Chair Janet Yellen sent a strong signal that interest rates would be increased next month.

The Dow Jones industrial average rose 4.11 points, or 0.02 percent, to 18,907.93, the S&P 500 gained 0.77 points, or 0.04 percent, to 2,187.89 and the Nasdaq Composite index added 6.78 points, or 0.13 percent, to 5,340.75. (Reporting by Tanya Agrawal; Editing by Saumyadeb Chakrabarty)