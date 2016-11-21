Nov 21 U.S. stocks opened higher on Monday, with the three major indexes closing in on record highs, supported by higher oil prices and the lingering effects of the post U.S. election rally.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average was up 37.23 points, or 0.2 percent, at 18,905.16.

The S&P 500 was up 6.13 points, or 0.28 percent, at 2,188.03.

The Nasdaq Composite was up 14.88 points, or 0.28 percent, at 5,336.39. (Reporting by Yashaswini Swamynathan in Bengaluru; Editing by Savio D'Souza)