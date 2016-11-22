US STOCKS-Nasdaq set to open higher on strong tech results
* Microsoft, Intel higher as quarterly results beat estimates
Nov 22 The Dow Jones Industrial Average on Tuesday ticked above the 19,000 mark for the first time ever as Wall Street continued to rally, with investors buying into a market primed to benefit from President-elect Donald Trump's pro-growth policies.
The Dow hit a high of 19,013.12 shortly after the open. At 9:43 a.m. ET (1443 GMT) the index was up 33.52 points, or 0.18 percent, at 18,990.21. (Reporting by Tanya Agrawal; Editing by Savio D'Souza)
* Futures: Dow up 8 pts, S&P down 0.25 pts, Nasdaq up 3.5 pts
* Dow up 0.16 pct, S&P 500 down 0.07 pct, Nasdaq up 0.02 pct (Updates to market close)