Nov 23 U.S. stocks opened lower on Wednesday as a drop in the healthcare sector took the shine off a post-election rally that had powered Wall Street to record levels.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average was down 11.16 points, or 0.06 percent, at 19,012.71.

The S&P 500 was down 5.41 points, or 0.25 percent, at 2,197.53.

The Nasdaq Composite was down 20.31 points, or 0.38 percent, at 5,366.05. (Reporting by Yashaswini Swamynathan in Bengaluru; Editing by Savio D'Souza)