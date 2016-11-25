Nov 25 The S&P 500 and the Dow opened at record intraday highs on Friday, helped by gains in healthcare and consumer staple stocks at the start of the crucial holiday shopping season.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average was up 47.01 points, or 0.25 percent, at 19,130.19. It hit a record of 19,138.51.

The S&P 500 was up 3.15 points, or 0.14 percent, at 2,207.87. It hit a record of 2,208.74.

The Nasdaq Composite was up 3.97 points, or 0.07 percent, at 5,384.64. (Reporting by Yashaswini Swamynathan in Bengaluru; Editing by Savio D'Souza)