US STOCKS-Wall St set to open slightly higher as earnings roll in
* Futures: Dow up 6 pts, S&P down 1 pt, Nasdaq up 6.75 pts (Adds details, comment, updates shares)
Nov 25 The S&P 500 and the Dow opened at record intraday highs on Friday, helped by gains in healthcare and consumer staple stocks at the start of the crucial holiday shopping season.
The Dow Jones Industrial Average was up 47.01 points, or 0.25 percent, at 19,130.19. It hit a record of 19,138.51.
The S&P 500 was up 3.15 points, or 0.14 percent, at 2,207.87. It hit a record of 2,208.74.
The Nasdaq Composite was up 3.97 points, or 0.07 percent, at 5,384.64. (Reporting by Yashaswini Swamynathan in Bengaluru; Editing by Savio D'Souza)
* Futures: Dow up 6 pts, S&P down 1 pt, Nasdaq up 6.75 pts (Adds details, comment, updates shares)
Jan 26 U.S. stock index futures were higher on Thursday, a day after the Dow Jones Industrial Average closed above the 20,000 milestone for the first time.
NEW YORK, Jan 25 U.S. stocks climbed on Wednesday and the Dow Jones Industrial Average closed atop the 20,000 mark for the first time as solid earnings and optimism over President Donald Trump's pro-growth initiatives revitalized a post-election rally.