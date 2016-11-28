Nov 28 U.S. stocks opened lower on Monday, weighed down by financial and consumer discretionary stocks, after the three major indexes closed at record highs last Friday.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average fell 47.66 points, or 0.25 percent, to 19,104.48. The S&P 500 lost 5.31 points, or 0.24 percent, to 2,208.04. The Nasdaq Composite index dropped 13.41 points, or 0.25 percent, to 5,385.52. (Reporting by Tanya Agrawal; Editing by Saumyadeb Chakrabarty)