US STOCKS-Wall St dips after tepid GDP, earnings
* Dow off 0.05 pct, S&P down 0.13 pct, Nasdaq up 0.03 pct (Updates to mid-afternoon, changes byline)
Nov 29 U.S. stocks opened little changed on Tuesday, a day after stocks posted their worst performance in nearly a month, as oil prices tumbled more than 3.5 percent.
The Dow Jones Industrial Average fell 30.34 points, or 0.16 percent, to 19,067.56. The S&P 500 lost 0.58 points, or 0.03 percent, to 2,201.14 and the Nasdaq Composite added 2.74 points, or 0.05 percent, to 5,371.55. (Reporting by Tanya Agrawal; Editing by Saumyadeb Chakrabarty)
* Dow off 0.05 pct, S&P down 0.13 pct, Nasdaq up 0.03 pct (Updates to mid-afternoon, changes byline)
* Indexes down: Dow 0.04 pct, S&P 0.10 pct, Nasdaq 0.02 pct (Updates to early afternoon)
* Microsoft, Intel higher as quarterly results beat estimates