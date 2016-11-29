Nov 29 U.S. stocks opened little changed on Tuesday, a day after stocks posted their worst performance in nearly a month, as oil prices tumbled more than 3.5 percent.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average fell 30.34 points, or 0.16 percent, to 19,067.56. The S&P 500 lost 0.58 points, or 0.03 percent, to 2,201.14 and the Nasdaq Composite added 2.74 points, or 0.05 percent, to 5,371.55. (Reporting by Tanya Agrawal; Editing by Saumyadeb Chakrabarty)