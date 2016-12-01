US STOCKS-Wall St little changed after two-day run; Dow holds 20K
Dec 1 U.S. stocks opened higher on Thursday, the first trading day of December, as oil rally continued, lifting shares of energy companies.
The Dow Jones industrial average was up 54.17 points, or 0.28 percent, at 19,177.75, the S&P 500 was up 2.92 points, or 0.13 percent, at 2,201.73 and the Nasdaq composite was up 1.43 points, or 0.03 percent, at 5,325.11. (Reporting by Yashaswini Swamynathan in Bengaluru; Editing by Anil D'Silva)
