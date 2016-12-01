Dec 1 U.S. stocks opened higher on Thursday, the first trading day of December, as oil rally continued, lifting shares of energy companies.

The Dow Jones industrial average was up 54.17 points, or 0.28 percent, at 19,177.75, the S&P 500 was up 2.92 points, or 0.13 percent, at 2,201.73 and the Nasdaq composite was up 1.43 points, or 0.03 percent, at 5,325.11. (Reporting by Yashaswini Swamynathan in Bengaluru; Editing by Anil D'Silva)