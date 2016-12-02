Dec 2 U.S. stocks index futures dipped further on Friday, pointing at a weak open on Wall Street, after a strong November jobs report added to the already high prospects of an interest rate hike in the coming weeks.

Dow e-minis were down 20 points, or 0.1 percent, with 23,051 contracts changing hands. S&P 500 e-minis were down 3.5 points, or 0.16 percent, with 145,800 contracts traded. Nasdaq 100 e-minis were down 12 points, or 0.25 percent, on volume of 27,804 contracts. (Reporting by Yashaswini Swamynathan in Bengaluru; Editing by Anil D'Silva)