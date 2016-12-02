Dec 2 U.S. stocks opened little changed on Friday after a strong jobs report pointed to strength in the labor market and strengthened the case for an interest rate hike.

The Dow Jones industrial average was down 18.9 points, or 0.1 percent, at 19,173.03, the S&P 500 was up 0.82 points, or 0.04 percent, at 2,191.9 and the Nasdaq composite was down 2.92 points, or 0.06 percent, at 5,248.19. (Reporting by Yashaswini Swamynathan in Bengaluru; Editing by Anil D'Silva)