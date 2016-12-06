* Nike top drag on Dow after Cowen downgrade
* Oil prices fall for the first time in 5 days
* Boeing slips after Trump tweets on 747 Air Force One
aircraft
* Dow down 0.08 pct, S&P up 0.01 pct, Nasdaq up 0.04 pct
By Yashaswini Swamynathan
Dec 6 U.S. stocks were little changed on
Tuesday, as gains in telecom services were offset by losses in
energy stocks following a drop in oil prices.
Brent crude prices fell over 2 percent, the first decline in
five days, after data showed an increase in output from major
producers, just days after OPEC and Russia agreed to a
production cut.
The S&P 500 energy sector fell 0.64 percent, weighed
down by Exxon and Chevron. Oil prices had risen
more than 18 percent since last Wednesday when the producers
reached an agreement to limit output.
Investors are now shifting their focus to the Federal
Reserve policy meeting next week, where traders see a 92 percent
chance of an interest rate hike.
U.S. stocks have climbed since the Nov. 8 election, driven
by expectations of significant economic stimulus and cuts in
corporate taxes and regulations under President-elect Donald
Trump.
However, the rally has split, with the Dow marking a series
of record highs on gains in industrials and bank stocks, while
sectors such as utilities and technology have held back the S&P
and the Nasdaq.
"You've got a lot of overbought individual components,
especially in a rising rate environment, so any bad news,
including Trump tweeting on Boeing, is going to have a big
impact on the market," said Phil Davis, chief executive of PSW
Investments.
"It's such a narrow rally, with such a small amount of
support that it might unwind in a very ugly way."
Six of the 11 major S&P 500 sectors were higher, led by a
1.52 percent rise in the telecom services index due to
gains in AT&T and Verizon.
Energy was the biggest drag, while technology and
financials were flat.
At 11:09 a.m. ET (1609 GMT) the Dow Jones industrial average
was down 14.89 points, or 0.08 percent, at 19,201.35.
The S&P 500 was up 0.27 points, or 0.01 percent, at
2,204.98 and the Nasdaq Composite was up 2.13 points, or
0.04 percent, at 5,311.02.
Boeing's shares edged down 0.7 percent to $151.08,
after Trump tweeted that costs of the 747 Air Force One aircraft
were "out of control" and that the order should be canceled.
Nike fell 2.9 percent to $50.34 after Cowen & Co
downgraded the shoemaker's stock to "market perform" and cut
price target. The stock was the biggest drag on the Dow.
AT&T rose 1.7 percent to $39 after CEO Randall
Stephenson told investors that the new streaming television
service DirectTV Now has so far exceeded expectations.
Verizon rose 1.5 percent to $50.52 after striking a
deal with Equinix to sell 29 data centers for $3.6 billion.
Intralinks soared 15.4 percent to $13.01 after
Synchronoss Technologies said it would buy the
cloud-based business software provider for $821 million,
representing a 15.4 percent premium. Shares of Synchronoss,
which provided a disappointing fourth-quarter revenue forecast,
fell 10.2 percent.
Advancing issues outnumbered decliners on the NYSE by 1,595
to 1,168. On the Nasdaq, 1,342 issues rose and 1,282 fell.
The S&P 500 index showed 21 new 52-week highs and three new
lows, while the Nasdaq recorded 143 new highs and 13 new lows.
(Reporting by Yashaswini Swamynathan in Bengaluru; Editing by
Sriraj Kalluvila)