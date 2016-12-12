US STOCKS-Wall St little changed after two-day run; Dow holds 20K
* Dow up 0.14 pct, S&P 500 down 0.07 pct, Nasdaq up 0.02 pct (Updates to mid-afternoon, changes byline)
Dec 12 The Dow hit a new record high on Monday, while the S&P was less than a point away from touching another all-time high. The Nasdaq was lower, after the three major indexes registered fresh record highs on Friday.
The Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 7.14 points, or 0.04 percent, to 19,763.99. The S&P 500 lost 1.03 points, or 0.045585 percent, to 2,258.5. The Nasdaq Composite dropped 19.90 points, or 0.37 percent, to 5,424.60. (Reporting by Tanya Agrawal)
